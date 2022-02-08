Samsung’s Unpacked 2022 event: Here’s how to watch, what to expect

The busy launch season is about to begin for new tech products, and that also means it’s time for Samsung’s big Unpacked event of the year. The South Korean giant is known for hyping its splashy product launch events, and this year is no different. Although Samsung hosts multiple events throughout the year, Wednesday’s product launch showcase will centre around the Galaxy S22. The new Galaxy S22 lineup is set to be announced at an event, but that might not be all. Here’s everything you’re likely to see.

How do I stream Samsung’s Unpacked 2022?

You can stream the Galaxy S22 launch event on any device. You can head over to Samsung’s dedicated event page, or stream the event live on YouTube. The event will start at 8.30 pm IST. You can either watch the embedded video below or else follow our live blog. And if for whatever reason you can’t watch it live, Samsung makes the recording available after the event.

Will we see the Galaxy S22?

Like the last few years, Samsung is expected to have multiple models in the Galaxy S22 lineup. Let’s be honest: having different screen options at various price points only benefits consumers. As with the Galaxy S21 series, we expect to see a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. We are not expecting a lot of changes in terms of screen size, or the overall look of the phone.

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will likely feature the same “Contour Cut” rear camera housing that first appeared on the Galaxy S21 series last year. The devices will likely come with a glass backside and 50MP main cameras. The Galaxy S22 will also get a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in North America and Canada, while in Europe and India the Galaxy S lineup will come with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chip.

Revealed last month, the 4nm chip is an ‘Xclipse’ GPU powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. Samsung is making big claims about the Exynos 2100, and it will be interesting to see whether it can beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of performance. Samsung will focus a lot on cameras in the S22 series, which is not surprising either.

We are expecting to see improved low-light performance, especially when shooting videos. A better wide-angle lens is also possible, plus support for Wi-Fi 6E. The entry-level model, S22 and S22+ both with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, would start at €849 (about Rs 72,400) and €1049 (about Rs 89,500), respectively.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra

It’s no question that big brands like Samsung and Apple focus so much on their expensive, top-end models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be Samsung’s most important smartphone in years. It’s not going to be another Galaxy S smartphone, and Samsung is already hinting at a big change. There have been several indicators that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely have a built-in S Pen.

The S22 Ultra is expected to borrow some design features from the Galaxy Note – think a large rectangular slab of a phone with sharp corners, a giant screen and a pop-out S Pen stylus. It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Samsung beefing up the S22 Ultra’s cameras well.

Several leaked photos and renders in recent months show the Galaxy S22 Ultra to mimic a Galaxy Note device in every sense. The question is: will Samsung announce the end of the Galaxy Note series during Wednesday’s event? Only time will tell.

What about Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Ultra?

It feels like Android tablets are lagging behind the iPad in every sense, but it looks like we might finally see a real contender to Apple’s dominant tablet from Samsung this week. The arrival of the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra have been anticipated for while now. The tablets will feature bundled S Pen, bigger batteries, improved processors, and better software features. Expect the Galaxy Tab S8 to come with an 11-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, an 8,000mAh battery and a 120Hz LCD display.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will rival the iPad Pro both in terms of price and features. Leaks have indicated that Samsung Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6inch AMOLED display and up to 16GB RAM. The high-end tablet is expected to come with a screen notch.