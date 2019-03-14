Samsung’s ultimate goal is to create “perfect full-screen” phone: Report

Samsung aims to create “perfect full-screen” devices without punch-hole display or notch. This was revealed by vice president of Samsung’s Mobile Communication R&D Group Display Yang Byung-duk in a briefing, reported Yonhap news agency.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series with Infinity-O display in February this year, where the front camera is included in a hole under the display.

Yang said the Infinity-O display is a milestone for the company as it takes a lot of effort to place camera inside OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display.

However, creating a smartphone with a full-screen display where all sensors embedded into the screen is the ultimate goal of the company. He admitted the technology could take over two years to develop, reports the news agency.

“Though it wouldn’t be possible to make (a full-screen smartphone) in the next 1-2 years, the technology can move forward to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera’s function in any way,” Yang was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Samsung is also reportedly looking at Crystal Sound OLED display technology, where the display in a smartphone can double up as a speaker.

LG’s 88-inch 8K Crystal Sound OLED was showcased at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the technology is also present on LG G8 ThinQ smartphone that was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

The Galaxy S10 series have more viewing space, thanks lack of notch and almost non-existent bezels. But there is an in-display punch-hole for the front camera that sits on the top right corner, which Samsung will likely get rid of to achieve a full-screen.

Samsung is also said to be working on its first-ever pop-up selfie camera phone that will have no notch or hole, as per reports. The Galaxy A90 could feature a pop-up camera similar to Vivo NEX and will pack a Snapdragon 855 processor.