Samsung’s second foldable smartphone will be a flip phone, launch expected in 2020

Samsung is working on a high-end “flip phone” that folds into a square, reports Bloomberg. The mysterious smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch display that turns into a tiny, compact square when folded. The concept looks a lot similar to Motorola’s Razr foldable smartphone that is rumoured to launch sometime towards the end of this year.

The upcoming model, if Bloomberg is to be believed, will only hit the market if the existing Fold performs well. The phone is said to be thinner and less expensive than the $1980 Galaxy Fold. Samsung is aiming to sell the foldable flip phone to fashion-conscious consumers. Samsung is reportedly working with American designer Thom Brownie who is said to be perfecting the exteriors of the smartphone. The phone is expected to launch at the beginning of 2020.

While the specifications of the foldable phone are unknown, but we do know that the smartphone will have a punch-hole selfie camera at the top of the inner display. In addition, the device is also rumoured to have two cameras on the outside that will serve as rear cameras when the phone is open and selfie cameras when the phone is shut. The phone’s inner display will have the same shape as a regular smartphone, meaning the developers won’t have to tweak apps to fit a different aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s first smartphone, was supposed to launch in April but was delayed due to display issues. Samsung has already confirmed that the updated version of the Galaxy Fold will hit retail shelves in September.