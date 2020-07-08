Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will take place on August 5

Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event will be held virtually on August 5 at 10 am ET. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event will be held virtually on August 5 at 10 am ET. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has sent out invites for its annual Unpacked 2020 event on August 5, where the South Korean major is widely expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike previous Unpacked events, this one will be online-only, thanks to coronavirus pandemic. Samsung said users can stream the event live at 10 am ET.

Although Samsung’s invitation doesn’t reveal what the company plans to announce at the event, we are sure the Galaxy Note 20 will be the star of the show. Just a few days ago, the Galaxy Note 20 was leaked in a mystic bronze coloR. The invite also seems to suggest that Samsung is preparing to launch a phone in a brand new copper color.

While specifications of the Galaxy Note 20 are still unknown, but we do know that Samsung could introduce Note models this year, likely named the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra. All models are likely to come with giant screens, 5G connectivity and, of course, S-Pen.

Another rumour suggests that Samsung could announce two new foldable phones at the Unpacked 2020. First being the next-generation Galaxy Fold which could feature a bigger external display as well as a glass display instead of a plastic display on the inside. It’s being said that the second-generation model could be cheaper than the original model which was launched at $1980.

And along with the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung may also release a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. The first version, which came out earlier this year, featured a Snapdragon 855+ processor and ran on 4G networks. If rumours are to be believed, the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip will include a Snapdragon 865 processor.

We are also anticipated the Galaxy Watch 3, a pair of truly wired earbuds and a new tablet. Though there’s a chance we could see these devices launching before the Unpacked 2020.

