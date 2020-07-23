Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5G will set you back $1,450

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, a phone that opens and closes like a flip phone from 2003, now supports 5G. The new phone is exactly the same device as the original Galaxy Z Flip, except it now comes with 5G. However, the new model announced by Samsung will be available for purchase for $1,450. That’s $70 more than the price of the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung said the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will start shipping in the US starting August 7.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, like the OG model, is a phone that easily folds up and slides into small pockets. Instead of a smartphone that turns into a tablet, the Galaxy Z Flip folds in half into a compact clamshell. When opened, the Z Flip looks like a regular phone with a 6.7-inch screen. But when closed, the phone folds into the size of a gent’s wallet, thanks to a special foldable OLED screen.

What’s also special about the Galaxy Z Flip is that its screen is made of glass and not plastic. It’s rated for more than 200,000 folds, which is 100 openings a day for 5.5 years. The Z Flip also has a stiff hinge that allows the phone to sit at a 90-degree angle. When the phone is shut, a teeny tiny screen on the front gives notifications and also helps you operate the camera.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, the 5G-ready model is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The new phone still uses a 3,300 mAh dual battery and a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the side. The front camera is a 10MP selfie camera, while the rear camera is a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come in two colors: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

The reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G comes days ahead of Samsung’s “Galaxy Unpacked” event which is going to be held on August 5. Samsung has already confirmed the company will reveal as many as five new products at the online-only event. Based on leaks and speculation, we can expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra; a pair of truly wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds Live, and a new smartwatch called Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung could also use the Unpacked 2020 to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

