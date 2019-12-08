Samsung’s Moto Razr-like flip foldable phone could be cheaper than expected

Samsung’s upcoming flip-style phone will be pitched against Motorola’s Razr foldable smartphone. Samsung’s upcoming flip-style phone will be pitched against Motorola’s Razr foldable smartphone.

Samsung fans may be in for a treat, as the South Korean major is rumoured to launch its flip-style foldable phone in February next year. According to a report by the Korea Herald, the foldable phone is expected to cost $850 and will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 at an Unpacked event in February.

In an annual developers conference last month, Samsung gave a brief sneak peek at the concept foldable phone that folds down into something that’s small and compact than the original Fold. The tech giant is yet to share more details about the flip-style foldable phone, which many believe will compete with Motorola’s $1500 Moto Razr foldable phone.

Although the clamshell-style foldable phone is shrouded in mystery, one thing is clear that the device will cost half the price of the Galaxy Fold. The move is a departure from Samsung’s current business strategy. The tech giant is currently selling the Galaxy Fold for $2000, which is a high price for the first-generation foldable phone.

Also read| Samsung teases Galaxy Fold 2 with clamshell design

However, it appears that Samsung is keen to appeal to a larger section with its flip-style foldable phone. The lower price point will help increase the demand for foldable phones, which many touts as the future of smartphones. The $850 price for a flip-style foldable phone is a huge strategic move by Samsung that will help the entire industry.

But that doesn’t mean Samsung will only sell foldable smartphones priced under $1000. The report further claims the company plans to launch another foldable phone, a sequel to the original Galaxy Fold in August. Despite many calling the Galaxy Fold exuberantly priced. Samsung has already sold 500,000 units since the device went on sale in September.

The Korea Herald reports that LG may soon launch a foldable phone sometime next year. Xiaomi is another company that is working on a foldable phone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd