Samsung’s Galaxy S26 brings built-in screen privacy to the next level

Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy S26 series will introduce a new display feature to protect user privacy, especially in public places. While the company has not officially labelled it a “privacy display”, the language used strongly suggests exactly that. Samsung says the new phones will offer “privacy at a pixel level”, a clear signal that the screen itself will play a direct role in keeping sensitive information away from prying eyes.

In a press release outlining its plans for the next generation of Galaxy devices, Samsung highlighted the growing risk of “shoulder surfing”, where people nearby can glance at private messages, passwords or personal data on a user’s phone. The company says the Galaxy S26 display is designed to tackle this problem by controlling what is visible on-screen depending on how the phone is viewed.

The concept is simple and familiar to anyone who has used a privacy screen protector. When you look at the phone straight on, the display remains bright and easy to read. But as soon as the phone is viewed from an angle, the content becomes darker and harder to make out. This approach matches earlier leaks and clues, including an animation spotted in the One UI 8.5 beta that showed the screen dimming as the device was tilted sideways.

Pixel-level privacy points to new display hardware

Samsung’s choice of words suggests that this is more than a software feature. By stressing “pixel-level” privacy, the company appears to be pointing towards new display hardware that can control visibility at a very fine level. Industry watchers believe this could be linked to Samsung’s own Flex Magic Pixel OLED technology, which was shown off at Mobile World Congress in 2025. That technology allows individual pixels to adjust how light is shared depending on viewing angle, making it well suited for privacy-focused displays.

If that’s the case, it would explain why this feature isn’t being released for older Galaxy phones via a software update, but rather is making its debut with new hardware. Additionally, Samsung has also confirmed that this privacy feature will not be available on current devices, as it is dependent on modifications to the physical display.

Earlier reports suggested that artificial intelligence could be involved in managing how and when the privacy display activates. However, Samsung has not mentioned AI in its official communication, leaving that detail uncertain for now.

What is clear is that users will have plenty of control. Samsung says the feature will be customisable, allowing users to select which apps automatically enable the privacy view. It can also activate during sensitive actions, such as entering passwords or filling in secure forms. Users will be able to adjust how strong the effect is, deciding how much the screen darkens when viewed from an angle.

Samsung is positioning the feature as part of its broader security offering, alongside Knox and Knox Vault, emphasising that hardware-based protection is more dependable than software alone. It is still unknown whether this display will be available across the entire Galaxy S26 range or limited to higher-end models like the Ultra.