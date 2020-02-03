Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lets you take a shot with multiple cameras simultaneously

With the Galaxy S20 lineup, Samsung is giving extra emphasis on the flagship’s camera. (Image credit: OnLeaks/CashKaro) With the Galaxy S20 lineup, Samsung is giving extra emphasis on the flagship’s camera. (Image credit: OnLeaks/CashKaro)

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 series will allow users to use all cameras at once, a feature that already exists in iPhone 11 and LG V40. Max Weinbach of XDA Developers claims the Galaxy S20 will be able to take simultaneous shots from all three cameras when you press the virtual button. He says the feature will reportedly be called “Quick Take.”

Weinbach says the feature will let users take a shot from two or three cameras at the same time. You will then able to choose which one to keep. The big thing about this feature is that it will be included within the S20’s camera app, so no need to add an additional app. This differentiates the Galaxy S20 from the iPhone 11, where you are required to download a third-party app called DoubleTake that lets you shoot with two different iPhone cameras at the same time.

With the Galaxy S20 lineup, Samsung is giving extra emphasis on the flagship’s camera. The smartphone market is slowing down and companies like Samsung are betting on the phone’s cameras to make an impression in the crowded smartphone market.

Coming back to the Galaxy S20 lineup, there will be three smartphones in the series, each catering to different segments. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will feature a 64MP primary camera, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will boast a 108MP main camera. The latter smartphone, which will be the top-end model in the Galaxy S20 series, will reportedly feature one periscope lens that will offer up to 10x optical zoom and a massive 100x digital zoom. This model will be squarely aimed at the iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 XL.

Samsung is holding its high-profile Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 in San Francisco. Besides the Galaxy S20 lineup, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Buds+ and the long-delayed Galaxy Home smart speaker.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd