Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines to merge next year?

Samsung’s Galaxy Note line could be done away with entirely and merged with the upcoming S series, according to a new rumour by noted tipster Evan Blass, who posted on the details on Twitter. The rumour indicates that Samsung is debating a future Galaxy branding, which might completely eliminate the two S and Note line lines.

Samsung is looking at a ‘Galaxy One’ smartphone in place of the Galaxy S11, which is expected to launch in February/March, if one were to consider previous timelines, according to the leak. According to Evan Blass, the discussion is more than just a branding realignment. He adds in his tweet thread,” Since S and Note features overlap so closely, one possibility is to simply fuse them into a single first-half handset, essentially an S-series with an S-Pen.”

Typically Samsung launches the Galaxy S series phones in the first half of the year, while the Galaxy Note series comes in the fall, in the month of August, just before Apple’s latest iPhones hit the market. But with the new approach that is being speculated, the Galaxy Fold, which is the foldable form factor, could take the place of the fall product.

The tweet thread also notes, “Assuming that Fold performs according to expectations — both functionally and in the market — the hope is to deploy its successors as a second-half flagship, in the spot that would be vacated by Note. This was described as still being very fluid and tentative at this stage.”

Aas Blass notes this is all in a tentative stage for Samsung and might not actually happen, meaning we will see the Galaxy S11, the Galaxy Note 11 launch in 2020. Of course, killing the Note series would be mean Samsung gives up on one of its most unique products in the market. The Note series is synonymous with the S Pen, though as Blass indicates this might get integrated into the new Galaxy One product.

The S Pen is one of the major features of the Note series, which no other flagship offers, given its capabilities as a stylus. Each year, Samsung adds new features to the S Pen, and this year it added new Air Gesture support to the stylus.

The Galaxy Fold is the company’s foldable smartphone and this is supposed to be the future, given more players will have foldable phones going forward. After a shaky start, the Galaxy Fold has finally gone on sale in South Korea. It would not be surprising if Samsung wants to make this the marquee product line for fall in the future. Samsung has not yet confirmed when the Galaxy Fold will come to India.