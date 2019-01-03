Samsung’s foldable phone to feature triple rear cameras: Report

Samsung’s foldable phone will have a triple rear camera setup, according to a report report by Korea’s ET News. The phone will sport a primary sensor along with a depth sensor and a third ultra-wide camera that we saw on Galaxy A7. A similar camera setup is expected for the upcoming Galaxy S10 as well.

The triple camera setup on Samsung Galaxy A7 includes a 24MP auto focus primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8MP secondary Ultra wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and a third 8MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree wide-angle and f/2.4 aperture. Specifications of the three cameras on the flagship Galaxy S10 and foldable phone remains to be seen.

Samsung showcased its foldable phone in November last year and it is expected to launch in March. Reports peg the price of this device to start at $1766, which is a whopping Rs 1,28,250 approximately on conversion. Samsung’s foldable phone will reportedly be called Galaxy F.

Samsung Galaxy F is also speculated to have a 5G variant, though more information is awaited. Samsung itself has not officially confirmed much about upcoming foldable device, which sports a single 7.3-inch display, that can be folded into two 4.6-inch displays.

However, the South Korean giant did confirm that the phone will be able to run three apps simultaneously, thanks to a feature called ‘Multi-Active Window’. Samsung Galaxy F will also have a continuity feature, that will allow apps running on the outer screen or ‘cover screen’ to expand onto the 7.3-inch display.

A separate report claims that Samsung’s foldable phone will cost between £1,500 (or Rs 1,35,896) and £2,000 (Rs 1,81,195), which is way higher than top-end model of the iPhone XS Max ($1,449 or approx Rs 1,02,379). The top-end model could exceed the £2,000 mark.