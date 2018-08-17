User manual of Samsung’s upcoming Android Go smartphone spotted online

Samsung’s first Android Go powered smartphone will sport the model number SM-J260F and might be named Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. Samsung’s first Android Go powered smartphone will sport the model number SM-J260F and might be named Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.

Samsung has reportedly been working on an Android Go smartphone for some time, if one goes by all the leaks and photos we have seen so far. Now, the Android Go smartphone’s manual has been spotted in Russian on its website. The smartphone will carry the model number SM-J260F, and might be named Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, which has been reported earlier.

The user manual was first spotted by SlashLeaks, and it states that the device will come with a removable battery, microUSB slot, all Android Go apps, expandable storage, and dual SIM card slots. The device will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with the company’s own Samsung Experience UX skin on top.

The device will come pre-loaded with a Smart Switch app according to the manual with the help of which users will be able to transfer data between two devices. It will feature on-screen navigational buttons alongside on-screen gesture controls, which are pre-built into Samsung’s Experience UX.

The device will also feature all of the Android Go apps like Files Go, Google Go, and Maps Go which come pre-installed on all Android Go Edition smartphones out of the box instead of their larger counterparts.

Also Read: You can now rent Apple iPhone X starting at Rs 4,299 per month, Samsung S9 monthly rent starts at Rs 2,999

According to a recent Geekbench listing, Samsung’s first Android Go powered smartphone will sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Exynos 7570 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The device will feature an 8MP primary camera sensor at the back along with a 5MP secondary camera on the front for selfies. All of this will be backed by a 2,600mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd