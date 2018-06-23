Samsung’s first Android Go smartphone being tested in new markets globally: Report

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first Android Go smartphone in the coming months. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first Android Go smartphone in the coming months.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first Android Go smartphone in the coming months. The handset with model number SM-J260G was previously spotted on Geekbench. In May, SamMobile reported the South Korean smartphone maker has started testing the SM-J260 in four markets including, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Now, the site claims that Samsung handset is now being tested in dozens of markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

According to the site, Samsung is testing SM-J260F handset is being tested in the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Caucasus Countries, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, France and Poland. In addition, model number SM-J260M is being tested in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, Panada and Paraguay. The company is testing model number SM-J260G in Asian markets including, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Samsung SM-J260G was leaked on Geekbench, and the handset has been tested in both single-core and multi-core modes. The device is powered by an Exynos 7570 processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.43GHz and Android 8.0 Oreo. On single-core testing, the handset scored 625 and on a multi-core, it scored 1747. There’s a reference to “universal7570_go”, which hints the entry-level smartphone will be an Android Oreo (Go Edition) device.

For those who are not aware, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is designed to work on entry-level smartphones with less than 1GB RAM. All Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones ship with the latest version of Android and include a set of apps that are optimised for the platform. In the Indian market, Samsung’s upcoming Android Go smartphone will compete with the Nokia 1, Micromax Bharat Go and Lava Z50 smartphones.

