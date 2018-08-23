Samsung’s supposed Android Go powered Galaxy J2 Core shows up in press render

The back of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is made of plastic and seems to have a matte finish (Image: SamMobile) The back of the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is made of plastic and seems to have a matte finish (Image: SamMobile)

Samsung is said to be working on its first Android Go powered smartphone, Galaxy J2 Core. Press render of the device has been leaked by SamMobile. The press render showcases various colour variants of the device and how it will look from the back.

The leaked press image tweeted by SamMobile, showcases the device in five colour options – Black, Gold, Silver, Blue and Purple. The back is cast out of plastic and seems to have a matte finish. On the back is the single camera module paired with an LED flash and has the speaker grille right next to it.

Russian manual of the smartphone recently showed up on the company’s official website. According to which the device will sport a removable battery, 5-inch Super AMOLED display, and an Exynos 7570 processor. It will come with Files Go, Maps Go and Google Go applications pre-installed. It will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with the company’s own Experience UI on top.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core recently surfaced on Geekbench too. According to the listing, the device will sport a 5-inch display, Exynos 7570 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. All of which would be backed by a 2,600mAh removable battery.

Earlier reports suggest that Samsung will be launching the device in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other Asian countries with model numbers SM-J260F, SM-J260G and SM-J260M.

