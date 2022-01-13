Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset could launch with the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung was supposed to launch its new flagship in-house chipset, the Exynos 2200 on January 11, but that didn’t end up happening. This led many to believe that the phone-maker was facing production issues with the new chip, which is also expected to power the upcoming S22 series in many regions.

However, Samsung has now revealed that the Exynos 2200 is not facing any production issues. In a new report by Business Korea, first spotted by GSMArena, a Samsung official has revealed that the brand will instead launch the new chip with the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

“We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance,” said the official.

Samsung also had to delay the launch of the Exynos 2100 last year, which ended up being announced just two days before the Galaxy S21 series. The delay was reportedly caused by the then new ARM Mali-G78 MP14 GPU.

Perhaps, a GPU issue could have caused the delay this year as well. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything around the matter yet, the Exynos 2200 is set to be the first chip on a phone ever to be powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture for graphics.

When could the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch?

Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the launch date for the new Galaxy S22 series phones. However, a number of leaks point at an early February launch, with February 8 being a strong contender. Sales of the phone as per the recent leak are expected to begin on February 24.

With the month closing in, Samsung could make the date official any day, but for now, we will have to wait for the same.