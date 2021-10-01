Samsung’s Diwali offers on Galaxy Tablets: Here are all the details

Samsung has announced special festive offers on Galaxy Tablets across various online platforms. Users will be able to avail the discounts via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and select Samsung retail stores.

The company has confirmed that these offers will start rolling out at midnight today. Consumers will be able to avail offers on devices including Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7, and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung has bank offers of up to Rs 10,000 on credit card full swipe and EMI and debit card EMI transactions for HDFC cardholders on Amazon and ICICI cardholders on Samsung.com, Flipkart, and Samsung retail stores. Consumers will also be able to avail bundle offers, which will make them eligible to get up to Rs 10,000 off on keyboard covers for tablets. Customers can also get Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 1,999 and Book Cover at Rs 999 using the Bundle Offer.

The Samsung Tab S7+ LTE which is priced at Rs 79,999 will be available for Rs 66,999. While the Tab S7+ Wi-Fi will be available for as low as Rs 50,999, the Tab S7 FE LTE (128GB) will be available at Rs 44,999.

Consumers will be able to buy the Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi for as low as Rs 34,999. If you wish to buy the Tab S6 Lite(Wi-Fi), you will be able to purchase the same at an effective price of Rs 22,999. The Tab A7 Wi-Fi will be available at Rs 14,999, while the Tab A7 Lite will be available for as low as Rs 10,799 for the Wi-Fi-only variant.