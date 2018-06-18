Samsung’s cancelled ‘Project Valley’ foldable smartphone appears in leaked images

Leaked pictures show one of Samsung’s cancelled foldable phones. Leaked pictures show one of Samsung’s cancelled foldable phones.

Samsung has been working on a foldable smartphone, under the codename “Project Valley”. The mysterious phone is said to have a foldable design, offering two displays. Now, a series of leaked images show an unreleased phone, albeit a canceled version of an early prototype.

A Twitter user @MMDJ has posted the leaked photographs of a phone with the model number SM-GN29F. What is intriguing about the phone is its design. The phone looks similar to ZTE’s Axon M, which made its debut on the market last year. Like the Axon M, the Samsung-made handset has two screens joined together by a sturdy hinge in the middle, to create a foldable phone. The screen appears to have thick bezels and one can also spot an old-fashioned front-mounted fingerprint scanner. At the top of the display are the earpiece, a camera, and an LED flash. This is the only camera available on the device. There’s a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the standard MicroUSB port at the bottom.

There’s no word on the device’s specifications, but many believe that the prototype was likely produced during 2015-2016. It’s being said that the phone has been cancelled, so it is possible that Samsung could be working on an entirely new device.

Samsung Project V

SM-G929F

CANCEL pic.twitter.com/NhBLH6grZK — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) June 16, 2018

Word on the street is that Samsung is secretly working on a foldable smartphone, dubbed the “Galaxy X”. In fact, Samsung is believed to have showcased the prototype of the Galaxy X at a private screening at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January. The handset evidently featured three OLED screens, all measuring 3.5-inches in size. Samsung Galaxy X is expected to be launched sometime early next year at a price of $1800 (or approx Rs 1,22,445).

