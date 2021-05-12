Samsung could launch Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 and Galaxy S21 FE in August

Samsung could announce three high-profile Galaxy smartphones at an August Unpacked event. These devices are expected to be the Galaxy Fold 3, the Galaxy Flip 3, and the Galaxy S21 FE. Though Samsung has not confirmed anything at this point, some leaks have suggested that the company could be launching these devices earlier than previously expected. The timeline for the launch of the three new Samsung smartphones has been tipped by South Korean news outlet Yonhap. The predecessors of the devices expected to be launched in August include; the Galaxy Z Flip which was launched in February 2020, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which was launched in September 2020, and the Galaxy S20 FE which was launched in October 2020.

Samsung has normally updated its Galaxy Note smartphone in August but this year the company is not likely to update the long-standing flagship smartphone from its lineup thanks to chip shortages. Furthermore, the S21 Ultra was launched with support for the S Pen which has been one of the key differentiating features between Samsung’s Note and S-series smartphones. The Galaxy Fold 3 is also speculated to get S Pen support according to rumors which makes the launch of a Note-series smartphone even more unlikely. However, fans of Samsung’s Note series smartphones need not get disheartened as Samsung’s DJ Koh had commented earlier, that the Note series would continue in 2022.

The Galaxy Fold 3 is expected to tweak the design of the Fold 2, giving the smartphone a stronger frame and display. The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 has been rumored to get a larger external display and come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. As per an earlier report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be launched on August 3 and will carry a price ranging from $999 (roughly Rs 73,000) to $1,199 (roughly Rs 88,000). The Galaxy S21 FE going to be the successor to the S20 FE and is expected to offer pretty much the same specifications as the S21+, but will be priced much lower than its predecessor. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the devices.