Samsung’s Android Go phone leaked in new images, details of UI revealed: Report

Samsung is working on an Android Go smartphone, which will be called Galaxy J2 Core and we have seen quite a few leaks take place around this phone. The latest one has revealed pictures about the Samsung Android Go device and given details on the user interface (UI) as well. According to the report on SamMobile, which has shared images of the upcoming Samsung Android Go phone, the device will not run stock Android.

For those who are not aware, Android Go is the edition of Android Oreo which is designed to work on budget smartphones with specifications like 1GB or less RAM, 8GB or less storage and a basic processor. Android Go edition does not mean a stock version of the operating system. It just means a customised version of the operating system, which is designed to work on these budget phones. The operating system is designed in such a way that Android files occupy less space.

Android Go phones also come with Go edition of Google’s main apps like Google Maps Go, YouTube Go, Google Assistant Go, Gmail Go, etc, which are lighter, less data-consuming apps and meant to work smoothly on these phones. However, users still have the option of downloading the full version of apps from the Play Store on their Android Go phone.

Coming to the Samsung Android Go phone, SamMobile reports they “have received pictures of the actual device” from a source, which shows that Samsung’s Experience UX will be part of the device. The images show that the Galaxy J2 Core will the company’s standard Device Maintenance feature like other seen on other Galaxy phones.

Other UI features highlighted are on-screen navigation keys, but there will be no Infinity Display, though expecting that in a budget phone would be too much. However, there is no physical home button on the front either, according to the images shared. Finally, it looks like the Samsung Android Go phone runs Oreo version 8.1.

Recently specifications of the Samsung smartphone were leaked online which claimed the phone will have an AMOLED display, 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front shooter and 2,600 mAh battery. According to a Geekbench listing it will have an Exynos 7570 processor, which is a four core one. An earlier report on SamMobile claimed, Samsung is testing model number SM-J260 in markets like India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

