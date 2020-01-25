Samsung’s AirDrop alternative Quick Share coming with Galaxy S20?

Weinbach was able to get the feature up and running on a Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Note 10, however, he was not able to transfer any files with it. (Image: XDA Developers) Weinbach was able to get the feature up and running on a Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Note 10, however, he was not able to transfer any files with it. (Image: XDA Developers)

Samsung will be launching its upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship series of smartphones along with its second foldable smartphone on February 11 at its Unboxed event. Now according to a report by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, the upcoming S20 lineup of smartphones will launch with a new ‘Quick Share’ feature.

The so-called ‘Quick Share’ feature will work similarly to Apple’s AirDrop feature. And will allow users to wirelessly share files much faster than Bluetooth and NFC, over Wi-Fi.

Weinbach was able to get the feature up and running on a Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy Note 10, however, he was not able to transfer any files with it. This might be due to the fact, that the protocol is disabled in the current version of the software and will be activated with the launch of the S20 series.

The updated software, with the support for this feature, might soon trickle down to earlier Samsung phones also. However, at the start, it might just be limited to the flagship series of the company.

According to Weinbach, Quick Share will not only be a clone of Apple’s AirDrop service, instead, it will also allow users to upload files to the “Samsung SmartThings” Cloud server. However, there is a limit of 2GB on the feature.

In other news, Google is also working on its own alternative of Apple’s AirDrop, called Nearby Sharing. However, we do not know when the company will reveal the new feature.

