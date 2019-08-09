Samsung’s ads mocking Apple for missing headphone jack disappear

Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy Note 10 lineup globally bringing in a number of major changes like the introduction of two Note models, quad-camera and AirActions. However, the Note 10 series also marks removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack on Samsung’s flagship phones, which marks a shift in gears.

While the decision to remove headphone jacks is not revolutionary, Samsung’s former YouTube videos where it mocked Apple for doing the same thing have disappeared from the company’s channel. Apple removed the headphone jack back in 2016 with the iPhone 7 and was mocked by many companies, though all of them have since then removed the headphone jack.

Samsung had at the time proudly showcased a number of advertisement highlighting the headphone hack on its phones like the S7, Note 8 and even the S9. Of course, while the videos have disappeared from Samsung’s YouTube channel, the internet keeps receipts and videos of the company mocking Apple are still visible on other channels.

With the launch of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung had an ad campaign showing how iPhone users are now required to use a dongle to charge and listen to wired headphones at the same time. Check out the video below.

After the launch of the Galaxy S9, the company released a new “atomic moving on” ad, where a woman is shown using an old iPhone, which has slowed down and isn’t working properly. She is looking to upgrade, but can’t as she is to attached to her headphone jack. She then sees a man using a Galaxy S9+ with his earphones and is compelled to upgrade to a Galaxy S9+.

Samsung released another Galaxy S9 advertisement for the need of dongles with the Galaxy S9+, where an Apple Genius tells a user that he is required to have a separate dongle to charge and listen to music at the same time.

Of course in hingsight, these videos look quite bad. Samsung wasn’t the only one that touted the headphone jack on its phones, at a time when Apple appeared to be the only player taking such a drastic step. But Apple has been proved right once again as now even Samsung has ditched the Galaxy Note 10 phones.