Samsung working on new Galaxy M30 variant with upgraded specs: Report

Samsung is currently working on a new variant of its Galaxy M30 smartphone with the model number SM-M307F according to a report by SamMobile. The currently available Galaxy M30 smartphone sports the model number SM-M305F. The Galaxy M30 key features include a waterdrop style notched display, a triple camera setup on the back, 5,000mAh battery and more.

According to the report, this might be an upgraded variant of the device and not a successor. The device might sport better cameras, a more powerful processor and more. However, more details are currently unavailable.

To recall, the company currently has launched four Galaxy M series smartphones in the Indian market. These include the Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 and the recently launched Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M30 is currently available in two RAM/internal storage variants – 6 GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 4 GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively.

The device sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity U display. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Galaxy M30 features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP depth-sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP front camera to take selfies.