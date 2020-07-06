Samsung working on new Galaxy M-series smartphone with a 6800mAh battery

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is known for big battery smartphones. (Image of Galaxy M31 for representation) Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is known for big battery smartphones. (Image of Galaxy M31 for representation)

Samsung is apparently working on a new Galaxy smartphone that will carry a massive 6800mAh battery. The mysterious phone, likely to be called the Galaxy M41 or M51, has already been certified in China. 6800mAh battery is the rated capacity, so the typical capacity should be 7000mAh. This is the kind of the battery one finds in a typical tablet these days.

So far, the largest battery available on Samsung’s Galaxy M-series is 6000mAh. If Samsung launches new phone with a 6,800mAh battery, it would be the first Galaxy smartphone to sport a humongous battery.

A little is known about the upcoming phone, but we do know that it would be launched under the Galaxy M-series. With the Galaxy M41 reportedly cancelled, this device might be called the Galaxy M51 instead. But one thing is certain, Samsung will continue to launch new phones with the massive battery at affordable prices in its Galaxy M-series.

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series smartphones are shockingly good, but they also seem to be getting repetitive. The new Galaxy M31 or Galaxy M21 are great phones, by all accounts. They have the best displays among all the mid-range phones in the market. Its Galaxy M-series phones even pack the largest battery in mid-range phones.

The one problem, as we’ve observed with Samsung, is the overdoing of things. The Galaxy M-series is known for certain things that set its devices apart from the competition. Unfortunately, they are no more exciting. It’s becoming really hard to differentiate one Galaxy M-series phone from the other. We just hope Samsung should note this point and make changes in the next Galaxy M-series device accordingly.

