Samsung working on four variants of its Galaxy S10 smartphone: Report

Samsung might be working on four variants of its upcoming flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S10. According to a report by SamMobile, there will be an entry-level Galaxy S10 model and three premium ones. Three of these devices have recently been registered in Russia, out of which one will come with dual-SIM card support. No other details regarding the devices were revealed in the report.

The entry-level variant of the device sports the model number SM-G970x, whereas the premium models come with model numbers SM-g973X, SM-G975X and SM-G975F. The company is expected to launch all variants of Galaxy S10 at the Mobile World Congress convention to be held in February 2019.

Samsung recently announced a new chipset dubbed Exynos 9820, which is expected to power the new Galaxy S10 lineup of smartphones. The company has utilised the 8nm process of manufacturing instead of the 7nm process to develop the chipset.

It is also the first processor from the company to feature a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). The chipset features two custom CPUs a dual-core Cortex-A75 processor along with a quad-core Cortex-A55 paired with the ARM Mali-G76 MP12 GPU.

According to an earlier Wall Street Journal report Samsung is working on a special Anniversary edition of the Galaxy S10 code-named “Beyond X”. It will apparently feature a massive 6.7-inch display, even bigger than the Note 9’s 6.4-inch display. The report further states that the device will come with a total of six cameras. It will sport a quad camera setup on the back and a dual camera setup on the front. The Anniversary edition will also support 5G networks.