Samsung working on a new Galaxy A smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung has started working on a new smartphone under its Galaxy A-series of mid-range smartphones. According to a report by the Korean news outlet, ETNews, Samsung’s new Galaxy A smartphone will offer users premium features. These new features are expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup at the back.

According to the report, Samsung is expected to debut these new features in the Galaxy S10+ next year. The company will be launching the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 globally which according to prior reports will consist of a dual camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint sensor mounted below it. The in-display fingerprint reader which will be used in the new Galaxy A smartphone will be adopting a less advanced optical scanner instead of an ultrasonic scanner being used in the Galaxy S10+.

The triple camera setup is expected to include one lens with variable aperture, one super-wide angle lens and one telephoto lens. Similar to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro earlier this year. The report further adds that bringing premium features to mid-range devices is a part of the company’s push into increasing sales of its mid-range smartphones.

In other news, Samsung might launch its highly rumoured Bixby powered smart speaker alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. This smart speaker is being rumoured to take on the likes of Google Home, Amazon Echo and Apple’s HomePod.

