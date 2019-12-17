Samsung working on 144MP camera sensor for smartphones: Report

Though Samsung is said to be developing a 144MP camera sensor, there is no word on when it will be used in smartphones commercially. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S0 5G for representation) Though Samsung is said to be developing a 144MP camera sensor, there is no word on when it will be used in smartphones commercially. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S0 5G for representation)

After 108MP camera sensor, Samsung is speculated to work on a whopping 144MP camera sensor using the 14nm FinFET process. According to tipster Ice Universe who shared what appears to be technical diagrams detailing 144MP camera sensor. “Crazy, Samsung is planning to use a 14nm process to make 144MP sensors,” the tweet read.

The images state that 14nm technology is expected to be needed for over 100MP image sensors for mobile phones. “The market trend of CMOS Image Sensors for mobile phone is wide spread from sub-10M pixel to over 100M pixel. We expect 14nm technology shall be needed for over 100M pixel density,” as per the image. The power consumption of the sensor is said to reduce as well, thanks to the FinFET technology.

It looks like the megapixel war, which started with 48MP camera phones is not going away soon and smartphone companies will stick with the idea of “more megapixels result in better images” in 2020 as well. The 64MP camera sensor has also made its way into mid-budget phones such as Samsung Galaxy A70s, Redmi K30, Realme X2 Pro, and more.

More phones with 108MP are next as Samsung’s own Galaxy S11 series is said to feature this sensor. Samsung is said to go big on cameras with its upcoming flagship series as the higher-end Galaxy S11+ is expected to pack five rear camera sensors including a periscope lens, ToF sensor and features like Space Zoom, Bright Night, etc.

Samsung will use its own 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S11, which could launch in February 2020. For those unaware Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor uses 0.8μm image-sized pixels, which is the world’s first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels.

Though Samsung is said to be developing a 144MP camera sensor, there is no word on when it will be used in smartphones commercially. The 108MP camera sensor itself is yet to go more mainstream as it is limited to flagship phones like Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 as of now. Samsung has also officially not confirmed a 144MP camera sensor so the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

