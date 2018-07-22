Samsung ‘Wireless Charger Duo’ for Note 9 and Galaxy Watch leaked

Samsung is expected to reveal a new wireless charger, dubbed the Wireless Charger Duo. The image of Samsung’s upcoming wireless charger has been leaked by Roland Quant from WinFuture.de, which shows the device’s box, with an image of the device at the front.

On the side, though, the box shows that Wireless Charger Duo is capable of dual fast wireless charging. In addition, it says that this wireless charger can charge a Galaxy Note 9 alongside another Samsung phone with wireless charging, or charge the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Watch together.

Interestingly, though, it the leaked box for the wireless charger does not mention the Galaxy Note 9 in name, but uses the word ‘phone’. Also, Wireless Charger Duo will be able to charge all Qi-certified devices, which includes those from other Android smartphone makers as well. Meanwhile, Mobile Fun has indicated that the Wireless Charger Duo could be priced 55 pounds (or approx Rs 4965).

This is the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (EP-N6100) for the Galaxy Note 9. Charges the Galaxy Watch alongside the phone. pic.twitter.com/VnP10xAhvb — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 21, 2018

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York. The Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, and could run the Snapdragon 845 in the US, and the Exynos 9810 processor in other countries. It could also have either 6GB or 8GB RAM, internal storage up to 512GB, and a 4000mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport a redesigned S-Pen, expected to have Bluetooth capabilities. Also, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is expected to launch on August 9, the same day as the Note 9, and could be based on Tizen4.0.

