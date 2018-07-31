Samsung Wireless Charger Duo on sale in Russia; price, features spotted on retail box

Samsung has already launched the Wireless Charger Duo in Russia. (Image Source: mobiltelefon.ru) Samsung has already launched the Wireless Charger Duo in Russia. (Image Source: mobiltelefon.ru)

Samsung has already launched the Wireless Charger Duo in Russia. This has been spotted by Russian website mobiltelefon.ru, which has shared the images of the device, and its retail box. The device has been leaked in the run up to the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch, both of which are expected to debut on August 9.

As per the leaked images, Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo has been priced at 6,990 Roubles (Rs 7,711 approx). This device has been designed to simultaneously charge the Note 9 and Galaxy Watch. Though the larger Fast Charge unit will be compatible with other Samsung devices, the smaller Fast Charge unit has been designed to support the Galaxy Watch only, as written on the device’s retail box. Other contents of the box include a Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge Wall Adapter that appears to support a micro-USB port, as well as a Quick Start Guide.

The Wireless Charger Duo has the model number N6100. It is worth noting that a wireless charger with model number N5100 had been launched, that supported the Galaxy S9+. Besides this charger, much has also been known of the Galaxy Note 9, as well as Galaxy Watch. Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. Likely to feature a 4000mAh battery, it would be powered either by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 processor, depending on the region. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to have 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is expected to shift below the rear cameras.

