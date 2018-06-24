Samsung to miss its annual smartphone shipment target due to sluggish ‘Galaxy S9’ sales: Report

Samsung is unlikely to reach its annual smartphone shipment goal of 350 million units in 2018, as sales of the Galaxy S9 have been weaker than the predecessor. Samsung is unlikely to reach its annual smartphone shipment goal of 350 million units in 2018, as sales of the Galaxy S9 have been weaker than the predecessor.

Samsung is unlikely to reach its annual smartphone shipment goal of 350 million units this year, according to a report from The Investor. The South Korean major originally set a target to sell as many as 350 million smartphones in 2018, but it seems as if it may miss the mark. The report states that the main reason why Samsung will unable to meet the target is due to lower than expected demand for the Galaxy S9 series, poor performance in China, and growing competition.

“Samsung’s goal this year is 350 million units, which is higher than originally reported, and considering the lower-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S9 and its struggling mobile business in China, the figure appears to be a far-fetched goal,” a source familiar with the matter told the publication.

The company’s original target for this year was to ship 320 million smartphone units, but Samsung apparently revised the target due to the acceptable performance of the Galaxy S9 series in the first quarter. In fact, the 350 million shipment target was higher than what the company managed to achieve in the previous years. According to the data provided by the Strategy Analytics, the company shipped 319.7 million units in 2015, 309.4 million in 2016 and 319.8 million in 2017.

Given that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ sales have slowed down a bit, and analysts now expect Samsung to ship 73 million units during the April to June quarter. This is one of the reasons why Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation flagships earlier than expected. It’s being said that Samsung is keen to launch the Galaxy Note 9 in early August, while the Galaxy S10 might get launch in January itself. Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February this year.

