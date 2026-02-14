Samsung Wide Fold spotted in One UI 9 leak ahead of expected launch

The much rumoured Galaxy Wide Fold with 4:3 aspect ratio was recently spotted in One UI 9 animation leak.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Wide Fold alongside the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Wide Fold alongside the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8. (Image Source: Samsung)
Make us preferred source on Google

For years, Samsung has been leading the foldable smartphone segment. The South Korean phone maker is reportedly expanding its foldable lineup with a new book-style phone that might be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold series.

While the company hasn’t officially revealed the name, teh device is currently being referred to as the Samsung Wide Fold with the model number being SM-F971U.

Speculated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, rumour has it that the Galaxy Wide Fold will have a 4:3 aspect ratio like the much-anticipated iPhone Fold.

According to a recent report by Android Authority, the newly released One UI 9 build based on Android 17 has an animation that shows what the Galaxy Wide Fold would look like.

Also Read | Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline: Report
Here's how the Galaxy Wide Fold may look like. Here’s how the Galaxy Wide Fold may look like. (Image Source: Android Authority)

A similar animation was leaked last year before Samsung unveiled its first-ever tri-fold phone. Internally codenamed H8, the wide Galaxy Fold is expected to launch globally, but no other specifications are known at the time of writing.

The Galaxy Z Wide Fold seems to be Samsung’s answer to the much rumoured foldable iPhone, which is said to have a 4:3 aspect ratio on the inner display.

However, the internal display size is said to be smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 7,

Story continues below this ad

For content consumption, the Galaxy Wide Fold may be a better device, as the black bars on top and bottom come off as distracting for many book-style foldable owners.

As for One UI 9, Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup may be the first devices to get the Android 17-based update. The Galaxy Wide Fold may not be a limited edition device, as Samsung is reportedly planning to sell at least 1 million units.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Of the 571 persons on death row in India, 21 are women
From terror blasts to honour killings: The 21 women on death row in India
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement