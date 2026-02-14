Samsung Wide Fold spotted in One UI 9 leak ahead of expected launch

For years, Samsung has been leading the foldable smartphone segment. The South Korean phone maker is reportedly expanding its foldable lineup with a new book-style phone that might be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold series.
While the company hasn’t officially revealed the name, teh device is currently being referred to as the Samsung Wide Fold with the model number being SM-F971U.
Speculated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, rumour has it that the Galaxy Wide Fold will have a 4:3 aspect ratio like the much-anticipated iPhone Fold.
According to a recent report by Android Authority, the newly released One UI 9 build based on Android 17 has an animation that shows what the Galaxy Wide Fold would look like.
A similar animation was leaked last year before Samsung unveiled its first-ever tri-fold phone. Internally codenamed H8, the wide Galaxy Fold is expected to launch globally, but no other specifications are known at the time of writing.
The Galaxy Z Wide Fold seems to be Samsung’s answer to the much rumoured foldable iPhone, which is said to have a 4:3 aspect ratio on the inner display.
However, the internal display size is said to be smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 7,
For content consumption, the Galaxy Wide Fold may be a better device, as the black bars on top and bottom come off as distracting for many book-style foldable owners.
As for One UI 9, Samsung’s upcoming foldable lineup may be the first devices to get the Android 17-based update. The Galaxy Wide Fold may not be a limited edition device, as Samsung is reportedly planning to sell at least 1 million units.
