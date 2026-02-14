Samsung Wide Fold spotted in One UI 9 leak ahead of expected launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Wide Fold alongside the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8. (Image Source: Samsung)

For years, Samsung has been leading the foldable smartphone segment. The South Korean phone maker is reportedly expanding its foldable lineup with a new book-style phone that might be wider than the Galaxy Z Fold series.

While the company hasn’t officially revealed the name, teh device is currently being referred to as the Samsung Wide Fold with the model number being SM-F971U.

Speculated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, rumour has it that the Galaxy Wide Fold will have a 4:3 aspect ratio like the much-anticipated iPhone Fold.

According to a recent report by Android Authority, the newly released One UI 9 build based on Android 17 has an animation that shows what the Galaxy Wide Fold would look like.