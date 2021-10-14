Samsung W22 announced: A special variant of Galaxy Z Fold 3 for China

Samsung has launched its latest; W22 5G foldable smartphone in China. The device is a custom version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The smartphone is the successor to last year’s Samsung W21 5G, and is specifically designed for the Chinese market.

The internal hardware of the Samsung W22 5G is very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device differentiates itself from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, thanks to various software-level tweaks including distinct themes and wallpapers as well as a slightly different design with a Black-Gold colour scheme.

The Samsung W22 5G lacks the company’s Galaxy’ branding and Google Mobile Services. Here is everything you should know about the Samsung W22 5G.

Samsung W22 5G: Specifications

The Samsung W22 5G measures 158.2×67.1x16mm when folded and 158.2×128.1×6.4mm when unfolded. The smartphone weighs 288 grams and packs a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2,208×1,768 pixels) foldable AMOLED display, along with a 6.2-inch HD+ (832×2,268 pixels) cover display.

The smartphone also comes with S Pen support. The Samsung W22 5G is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung W22 5G comes with various connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,400mAh battery.

The Samsung W22 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that houses 12MP sensors along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies, the smartphone packs a 10MP front facing shooter available on top of the cover and a 4MP under-display selfie camera on the foldable display.

Samsung W22 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung W22 5G is priced at CNY 16,999 (aprox Rs 1,98,800) for the 16GB + 256GB storage variant in China. The phone comes in a single Phantom Black colour variant which packs a textured gold hinge. The device will be available for pre-orders in China, with shipments starting October 22.