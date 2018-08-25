Samsung users can no longer disable Bixby button, thanks to Bixby 2.0

With Bixby 2.0 the company has focused on bettering its third-party app integrations. With Bixby 2.0 the company has focused on bettering its third-party app integrations.

Samsung launched Bixby 2.0 alongside Galaxy Note 9 recently with many new features. To use the Bixby digital assistant, users can press the dedicated Bixby button on most of the Samsung smartphones. Consumers could originally disable the button, however, with the introduction of Bixby 2.0 that feature seems to have been removed.

According to a report by XDAdevelopers, Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will now no longer be able to stop Bixby from opening due to accidental button presses. This is due to the fact that Samsung has implemented a code inside Bixby 2.0, which refrains users from deactivating the service.

With Bixby 2.0 the company has focused on bettering its third-party app integrations. Now users can use the digital assistant to perform various tasks like reserving tables, booking cabs, and filling in important information based on history. Additionally, Samsung has also partnered with Google and a few other companies to integrate their services into the app. This will help users get tasks done without the need to navigate into other apps.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched in India: Price, specs, availability, etc

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of expandable internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s own Experience UI skin on top and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB storage variant most popular in South Korea: Report

As for the cameras, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP dual pixel sensor along with a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP sensor along with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/1.7 aperture for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd