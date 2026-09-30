Samsung updates its tablet lineup with the Galaxy Tab S12 series, but drops the base model

Both Android tablets are straightforward successors to the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, respectively. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung updated its Galaxy Tab S series on Wednesday, bringing subtle changes and higher asking prices. The company launched two new models: the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, both featuring faster chipsets and new AI features with use cases tailored to productivity. Both tablets are set to launch on October 7.

The highest-end Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display designed for watching videos, reading, and running multiple apps. It’s one of the few mainstream tablets with such a large screen, and it’s also remarkably thin at just 5.1mm.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which Samsung says delivers 61 percent faster NPU processing, 19 percent faster CPU performance, and 17 percent improved GPU performance compared with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ found in the Tab S11 Ultra.