Samsung updates its tablet lineup with the Galaxy Tab S12 series, but drops the base model

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is massive, while the smaller Tab S12+ offers a more manageable 12.6-inch display.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 07:15 PM IST
sAMSUNGBoth Android tablets are straightforward successors to the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, respectively. (Image credit: Samsung)
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Samsung updated its Galaxy Tab S series on Wednesday, bringing subtle changes and higher asking prices. The company launched two new models: the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, both featuring faster chipsets and new AI features with use cases tailored to productivity. Both tablets are set to launch on October 7.

The highest-end Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display designed for watching videos, reading, and running multiple apps. It’s one of the few mainstream tablets with such a large screen, and it’s also remarkably thin at just 5.1mm.

The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, which Samsung says delivers 61 percent faster NPU processing, 19 percent faster CPU performance, and 17 percent improved GPU performance compared with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ found in the Tab S11 Ultra.

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It also supports microSD storage expansion, with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options, plus a 16GB/1TB configuration. The Tab S12 Ultra adds Wi-Fi 7, an extra 8-megapixel rear ultrawide camera, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

While its specs have received a modest upgrade, the Tab S12 Ultra starts at $1,400, which is $100 more than last year’s Tab S11 Ultra. The price rise was expected, given the global memory crisis.

Next up is the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, which uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip as the Ultra, offering expected gains in CPU, NPU, and GPU performance. It also gets a slightly larger 12.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a bigger 10,600mAh battery, with Samsung claiming up to 21 hours of battery life. The mid-tier tablet comes with 12GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, expandable via the microSD card slot up to 2TB.

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SAMSUNG The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a rectangular shape with rounded corners, weighs 692 grams, is 5.1mm thick. (Image credit: Samsung)

Both tablets feature IP68 water and dust resistance, quad speakers, and an included S Pen that attaches magnetically. They also support Samsung features such as DeX mode and Quick Share, which is now compatible with AirDrop. Two keyboard options are available for each tablet: the Pro Keyboard and Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

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Additionally, Samsung is also offering free trials of several apps and services, which it says are worth $445. The bundle includes trials for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, Google AI Pro with 5TB of storage, Notability, GoodNotes, LumaFusion, and Clip Studio Paint.

Samsung is not launching a base model in the Galaxy Tab S12 series, meaning the company has dropped the entry-level variant. Consumers will therefore only have the option to choose between the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and the Tab S12 Plus.

The South Korean giant has launched its new tablet lineup at a time when competition is fierce in the mainstream tablet market. Samsung remains one of the world’s top tablet sellers, competing with Apple, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and others. More companies are launching higher-end tablets rather than entry-level models, as premiumisation becomes the new standard in the market.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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