Samsung update will fix major vulnerabilities across devices

Samsung has released its October routine security maintenance release (SMR) to a number of its Galaxy smartphones, confirming that they had a critical vulnerability and three that were rated high. Other than this the SMR also fixes 21 security issues out of which 17 were related to the company’s own One UI and four were related to Android.

The affected devices include Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

According to the company, the October SMR includes patches from Google, which will fix the issues of Android. It also consists of patches for a number of vulnerabilities that affect the Galaxy 8 and Galaxy 9 devices. Amongst these, the most critical vulnerability is present on the Galaxy 9 series of smartphones, named SVE-2019-15435.

Not much has been detailed about the SVE-2019-15435 vulnerability, due to the update still being in its roll-out phase. The company states that the SVE-2019-15435 vulnerability fix relates to a method of circumventing the IMEI blacklist which prevents stolen devices from being easily resold.

Though Samsung updates are not always perfect and consist of a few bugs here and there, we still recommend that you update your device as soon as possible. This is because this update will fix a lot of issues and will make your device more secure.