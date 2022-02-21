Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S8 in India: Price, availability, specifications

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy Tab S8 lineup in India, following its global launch earlier this month. The collection includes the company’s first-ever ‘Ultra’ model tablet, bringing an expansive 14.6-inch screen, alongside base and Plus variants. The tablets will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022, on the official website and other authorised retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a large 14.6-inch AMOLED display, offering a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels are thinner, measuring at 6.3mm for an immersive experience, and is equipped with a notch at the front to hold two 12MP selfie cameras that allow for 4K video calling.

Its body is composed of an Armor Aluminum frame, which Samsung claims is over 30 percent more scratch-resistant and 40 percent less prone to bending when compared to the last-gen Galaxy Tab S7. Under the hood, you have a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon chip, paired with up to 12 GBs of RAM.

It also comes packaged with an improved S Pen for writing or drawing, and with the 11,200mAh battery, supports hours of video playback and 45W super-fast charging. The rear is equipped with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. There is also support for an in-display fingerprint scanner and integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Thanks to the One UI Tab 4, users can turn their Galaxy Tab S8 into a portable second monitor to work seamlessly with Galaxy PCs, with support for multitasking. For the first time ever, the company has also introduced Samsung Health app to keep track of your fitness routine.

The Galaxy Tab S8 base and Plus versions essentially feature similar specs, with the exception of the front camera, which is a 12MP single-lens configuration. Screen size also goes down to 11-inch and 12.4-inch respectively, and the base variant is reduced to having a side button fingerprint scanner setup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price and availability

Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order between February 22 and March 10, 2022, on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorized partners. Consumers can also pre-book their Tab S8 orders during the Samsung live event scheduled for 6 pm on the official website. Pre-bookers will get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to Rs 22,999.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour, sporting a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and is priced at Rs 1,08.999 for the Wi-Fi variant. The 5G variant is a bit more expensive, amounting to Rs 1,22,999.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ models are available in the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The base variant is priced at Rs 58,999 for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 87,999 for 5G. The Tab S8 Plus is listed at Rs 74,999 for Wi-fi and Rs 87,999 for the 5G version.

Additionally, customers can also avail cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs 8,000 on purchase of Tab S8+, and Rs 7,000 on the base model using HDFC Bank cards. No Cost EMI options are also available on purchase of the new lineup.