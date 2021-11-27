Samsung unveils Galaxy A03 smartphone: Check price, specifications

Samsung has confirmed the arrival of its next smartphone, the Galaxy A03. While the company has not revealed the pricing and availability of the device as of now, the specifications and features of the smartphone have been revealed by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 will pack a 48MP primary rear shooter and will be available in three colour variants including Black, Blue, and Red options. Here is everything you should know about the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 will pack a waterdrop-style notch display and will house a rear square camera module with support for a dual-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A03: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A03 will pack a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The device will be powered by an unspecified octa-core processor (2×1.6GHz + 6×1.6GHz). The Samsung Galaxy A03 will be available in three RAM + storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A03 will pack a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will come with support for Dolby Atmos for an improved audio experience.

Going by the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A03, the smartphone will most likely be a budget segment device. It is important to note that the company has not revealed any details on the pricing of the device, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.