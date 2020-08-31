Samsung Unpacked Part 2: How to watch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2's price and market availability on September 1.

Samsung is holding a follow-up to the “Galaxy Unpacked” event on Tuesday to unveil new hardware. The South Korean major has already revealed that it will announce all the details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The second-generation foldable phone was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series last month, but Samsung said it will disclose more details about the phone on September 1. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the most anticipated foldable phone to hit retail shelves this year.

When is Galaxy Unpacked Part 2?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2 event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1 at 7:30 pm IST. Unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events, this one will be held entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked Part 2?

Samsung will host a live stream of Galaxy Unpacked part 2 on its website. The event is likely to be pre-recorded as the Galaxy Unpacked 2020. You can also watch the Unpacked part 2 on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no more a secret device. The successor to last year’s Galaxy Fold has a full-size 6.2-inch front screen, giving users far more screen space than the previous generation Galaxy Fold. The main, internal display is now 7.6-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the internal display uses the same foldable glass that was used in the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone has a thinner gap between the display and Samsung says that it’s reengineered the hinge.

You will also find a tiny hole-punch camera on the foldable screen. The internal specifications haven’t been revealed yet, but we do know that the Fold 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. 5G support is also there on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be priced close to $2,000. Simply put, the foldable phone is made for the niche segment. However, if you are looking for a pocketable phone that doubles as a tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is for you. The Fold 2 will be made available in both “mystic black” and “mystic bronze” colour options, along with a limited edition Thom Browne edition. We expect pre-orders to open on the same day of launch.

