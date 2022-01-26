Ready for Galaxy S22? Samsung to host its Unpacked event on February 9

Fans of the Galaxy S series, mark your calendars.

Samsung confirmed Wednesday it is live-streaming its next big Unpacked hardware event on February 9, where the South Korean giant will likely launch the Galaxy S22 series. The broadcast is set to kick start at 10:00 am ET (8:30 pm IST).

The company last week teased the event for the first time, but didn’t reveal the specific date for the next Unpacked. The event is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the invitation doesn’t specifically include the information related to the Galaxy S22, February is typically the time of the year when we get to see a new smartphone lineup in the Galaxy S series. For Samsung, the Galaxy S series is critical for its success in the high-end of the smartphone market where it competes with the likes of Apple and OnePlus.

Based on leaks and reports, the Galaxy S22 will be the next flagship smartphone from Samsung. Expect at least three versions in the Galaxy S22 lineup, a regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the much-talked-about Galaxy S22 Ultra. Many believe the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series, the flagship lineup which once had a cult following among top executives. But over the years, Samsung has been facing difficulty as to how to position the Galaxy Note against its Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely come with the S Pen stylus.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022. Register at https://t.co/DIakqCsiiZ pic.twitter.com/EBALmwQv0b — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2022

The entire Galaxy S22 lineup will likely see a significant upgrade in terms of design, processing capabilities and camera prowess. The Galaxy S22 lineup will likely cost between $899 to $1299. Customers can now register to pre-order the devices in the US.

Other than the Galaxy S22, Samsung is also rumoured to announce the Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra, a real iPad Pro rival with a notch. The device is expected to feature a 14.6-inch OLED display, which makes it bigger than the largest iPad Pro and essentially as big as a laptop.