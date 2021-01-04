Samsung sends out invites for Galaxy S21 event on January 14

Samsung on Monday sent out invites for a press event that will largely focus on the Galaxy S21 lineup. The first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year will be held on January 14 in virtual form. The invite shows an image of the camera module of the Galaxy S21. “Welcome to the Everyday Epic,” reads a tagline, which likely means Samsung has a lot to show off beyond just the Galaxy S21 series. The event will start at 8:30 pm IST.

“Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home,” Samsung said. “The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience.”

Samsung is widely expected to launch the heavily rumoured Galaxy S21, the company’s answer to the iPhone 12. The next-generation Galaxy S21 is said to come in three variants: the 6.2-inch S21, the 6.7-inch S21 Plus, and the 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. All three smartphones will largely look the same except they come in different screen sizes. Expect the top-end models, especially the Galaxy S21 Ultra, to feature improved photo and video capture capabilities.

Although not confirmed, Samsung may discontinue the Galaxy Note lineup this year. If rumours are anything to go by, Samsung will bring S-Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It remains to be seen how Samsung will implement this feature since the early renders don’t show a place to hold the S-Pen.

But the Galaxy S21 isn’t going to be the only device Samsung plans to announce on January 14. Rumours have it that the South Korean giant might also launch the Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the Galaxy smart tag, a Tile-like tracking device. The other major reveal could be the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the next-generation foldable smartphone.

For the first time, Samsung is holding its flagship smartphones earlier than expected. The company announced the Galaxy S20 lineup and the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11 last year. It was the last in-person event Samsung held for the year. Post that launch, all major tech events have been organised in the online format, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has been under immense pressure to increase the sales of its flagship devices. The launch of the 5G-ready iPhone 12 has immensely benefitted Apple and that put Samsung in a questionable position. Plus, the competition from the Chinese smartphone makers has also increased in a number of markets, especially India. Perhaps the reason why Samsung is holding its mega Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event a bit earlier than expected.