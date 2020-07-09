Samsung Unpacked 2020 expectations: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Buds X, and more

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the cooper color shade. (Image credit: Samsung Russia) The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the cooper color shade. (Image credit: Samsung Russia)

Samsung is holding a media event next month where the company is widely expected to unveil its latest Galaxy Note 20 lineup, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and a few accessories. This year, the South Korean major has shifted its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event completely online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled to take place on August 5 at 10 am ET but users can watch the entire event live. Read on as to what to expect at its August “Galaxy Unpacked” event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup

Needless to say, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will hog all the limelight at Samsung’s “Galaxy Unpacked” event next month. This will be one of the three smartphones that will be a part of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Based on a countless number of leaks, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be a large screen device with squared corners and a massive camera bump, just like the S20 Ultra. Of course, the phone will feature an S-Pen stylus but this time around the stylus can also be used as a pointer. Rumour also has it that the S-Pen and speaker grill may be repositioned to the left-hand side of the phone.

The new flagship will also supposedly feature a triple-camera setup, including a periscope-style lens and a lens with 100x zoom. And the four sensor could be a ToF lens, though there is no confirmation on that. Expect the phone to feature a Snapdragon 865 processor or possibly the just-announced Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. As one would expect from a flagship device, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra should feature a 120Hz display and 4G connectivity.

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung is expected to announce two more models in the Galaxy Note 20 range – a smaller Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. Ice universe is claiming the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be priced at $1,299, while the Note 20 will cost $999. All three new Galaxy Note 20 phones will reportedly go on sale on August 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The follow-up to the Galaxy Fold is finally coming in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold was the first legit foldable phone, though it had serious issues when the phone was launched last year. Then came the Galaxy Z Flip, a less ambitious but well-received foldable flip phone that hit the market earlier this year.

The new Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to have a larger internal 7.7-inch display with a punch-hole screen, similar to many Samsung phones. Meanwhile, the Fold 2’s external display will measure 6.23-inches. That would be a substantial increase in screen size over the Fold’s a 4.3-inch cover display. The Fold 2 will likely have 5G connectivity.

Other products

Among other announcements, Samsung is reportedly planning to announce a new 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung’s recent price of the Galaxy Z Flip in India shows that a new model could be on the way. The new model of the Galaxy Z Flip will apparently feature a Snapdragon 865 processor.

We’re also expecting to see the Galaxy Buds X at the Unpacked 2020. These are truly wireless earbuds that may have a kidney-shaped design. The Galaxy Buds X have been rumoured for several months, and they might answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Samsung is also believed to launch the Galaxy Watch 3.

