Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy S11 is set to launch on February 11

In the video, we get to see an animation of two squares wrapped in plastic saying ‘GALAXY’. In the video, we get to see an animation of two squares wrapped in plastic saying ‘GALAXY’.

Samsung was expected to launch its next generation Galaxy S lineup in February. Now, the company in an unlisted video posted on its Vimeo account has confirmed that it will be holding its ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11. Samsung usually launches its latest flagship smartphones at its Unpacked event.

The company is yet to officially confirm details regarding its Samsung Unpacked 2020 event, as to when and where the event will take place. However, according to various reports, the event is slated to take place in San Francisco, California on February 11.

It is almost guaranteed that we will get to see the next generation of the Galaxy S-series smartphones at the event, whether they are called the Galaxy S11-series or the Galaxy S20-series is still to be revealed. It is also being said that the company will reveal its second foldable smartphone at the event, called, the Galaxy Fold 2.

The upcoming Galaxy S-series is said to launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 chipsets. The highest variant will come with a 108MP primary sensor, whereas, the other two variants will also feature high resolution sensors.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is said to be a clamshell-style foldable smartphone, which according to a recent report will cost under $1,000 and will be a mass-market smartphone.

