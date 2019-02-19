Samsung Unpacked 2019 preview: Galaxy S10, foldable phone, Galaxy Watch Active expected

We are just around the corner from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the company is expected to announce a slew of new products. Of course, the Galaxy S10 will hog all the limelight at a special event which is taking place on February 20 (February 21, 12:30am IST) in San Francisco.

One never knows exactly what Samsung plans to launch at its high-profile event other than the Galaxy S10 family, but there are always some strong leaks and speculation ahead of any major product unveiling. Read on for our full roundup of rumours ahead of Samsung’s major February 20 launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S10

It is almost clear that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 on Wednesday. We expect to see as many as three variants of the Galaxy S10, though don’t be surprised if Samsung announces a 5G-ready variant of the Galaxy S10 as well.

So far we’ve heard three names: the Galaxy S10, S10+ and Galaxy S10E. All three phones will sport Samsung’s Infinity-O display – better known as a punch-hole screen. As with every Galaxy S-series range, we expect to see top-of-the-line specifications. That means the Galaxy S10 will feature either Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor, triple cameras, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Galaxy S10+ is speculated to come with 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage for the top-end model. The Galaxy S10E will reportedly come with dual cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the other two phones may feature triple cameras and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. We’ve also heard that the Galaxy S10 and S10E will have a single front-facing camera, while the S10+ may offer a dual front-facing camera.

Pricing remains somewhat unclear, with some reports claiming that the Galaxy S10E will start at $849 (or approx Rs 60,567) for the 128GB model. The Galaxy S10+ will almost certainly be more expensive, with the top-end model expected to cost 1,399 pounds (or approx Rs 1,29,097).

All three Galaxy S10 models will be made available for pre-order immediately after the launch event, with sales beginning March 8. India will be among a handful of countries where Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S10 series first.

Galaxy F foldable phone

The South Korean major had teased a foldable phone at its annual developer conference in November, but we barely got any details about the device. Samsung might take some time on February 20 to announce the price and release date of a foldable phone.

We recently got a glimpse at Samsung’s foldable phone in a recently released YouTube video. The video shows off a smartphone that has a smaller screen on the front, and then it opens like a book. It’s being claimed that the Galaxy F will have a 5-inch screen that will fold on to become an 8-inch tablet. But this foldable phone won’t come cheap. Multiple reports suggest the Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold could cost anywhere between $1500 and $2000, meaning it will likely be inaccessible to most consumers.

Galaxy Watch Active

In addition to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy F foldable phone, we hope the February 20 event will also bring the launch of the Galaxy Watch Active. It is likely a sequel to the Galaxy Gear Sport watch. Several images of the Galaxy Active Watch have been leaked, so we already know what to expect from Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch. We expect the smartwatch to run on Tizen OS and deeper integration with Bixby 2.0. We don’t know the price yet, but expect it cost over $300.

Galaxy Fit/Fit e, Galaxy Buds

Samsung may launch a long list of new hardware on February 20, including the Galaxy Fit e and Galaxy Buds. Out of the two, the Galaxy Fit will be a fitness tracker aimed at runners and fitness enthusiasts. We don’t know much about the Galaxy Fit e yet, but it appears to look similar to the company’s previous-generation fitness trackers.

Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Buds, which will rival Apple AirPods. Details are thin about the truly wireless earbuds, but we do know that the Galaxy Buds will feature wireless charging feature. The Galaxy Buds will succeed the Gear Icon X earbuds.