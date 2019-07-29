Samsung Unpacked 2019 preview: Galaxy Note 10, Watch Active 2, Tab S6 and more

Samsung’s next big Unpacked event takes place on August 7 in New York. We all know that the South Korean major is one of the secretive companies in terms of leaking what’s coming, but that doesn’t mean that we are clueless about the devices that are going to be showcased next week in New York City. Given it’s the second Unpacked event of the year, a new Galaxy Note 10 is all but certain. But Samsung is likely to have more devices at the event.

So what exactly is Samsung planning beyond the Galaxy Note 10? This is what we’re expecting to see on August 7 in New York.

Samsung Unpacked event 2019: Galaxy Note 10

The primary focus on the event will be the Galaxy Note 10, a sequel to the Galaxy Note 9. Based on the rumours we’ve heard so far, Samsung will be showing off two variants of the Note 10 – the 6.3-inch standard model and the 6.8-inch Note 10+. Both phones will feature AMOLED screens, a 7nm Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage and IP68 certification. However, the Galaxy Note 10+ could feature a larger display, 4300mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a triple-camera setup, and 5G support.

Of course, the big talking point of the Galaxy Note 10 will be the S Pen. This time around though, the S Pen will be drastically redesigned. It’s being claimed that the improved S Pen would feature a built-in camera. The event’s invite already features an S Pen and a camera lens.

Samsung Unpacked event 2019: Galaxy Watch Active 2

A new smartwatch? Well, that seems to be the case. Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Active earlier this year, and looks like it’s already planning a sequel that might be launched on August 7 alongside the Galaxy Note 10. The Watch is said to be a redesigned version of the original Galaxy Watch Active, and come in both 40mm and 44mm sizes with a round AMOLED display. Interestingly, it will be the first smartwatch from Samsung to feature an ECG reader for health rate tracking. However, the feature won’t be available when the watch gets released, and will be added as an update sometime in the first half of 2020.

Samsung Unpacked event 2019: Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung still makes tablets, a category which has been on the downward trajectory since the past few years. Despite getting a tough competition from Apple in the high-end tablet category, Samsung appears to be launching a premium in the form of Galaxy Tab S6. The new tablet is expected to feature a 10.5-inch, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, a fingerprint scanner, and an embedded magnetic slot for the S Pen.

Samsung Unpacked event 2019: Galaxy Fold

When announced in February this year, the Galaxy Fold was seen as the next big thing in tech. The foldable phone, which will retail for $1980, was supposed to hit markets in April but those plans were postponed as some early reviewers broken screens after two days of use. Following intensive testing, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Fold will hit “select markets” in September. Knowing a lot of journalists will assemble during the launch of Galaxy Note 10, Samsung may use the opportunity to share more information on the design changes that it made to improve the foldable display.