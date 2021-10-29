Samsung tops global smartphone shipments in Q3, Apple at number two: Counterpoint

The global smartphone market rose 6 per cent quarterly to reach 342 million units in the third quarter of 2021, as per the latest report by Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service. However, the market saw a yearly decline of 6 per cent because of the ongoing global component shortages and the slow recovery of key markets such as China and parts of Europe.

“During the September quarter, we saw supply constraints that were even more severe than those experienced during the June quarter. The global semiconductor shortage finally also took a toll on the end consumers. Due to the demand-supply mismatch, most components used in smartphones have seen upward price movements, forcing some major OEMs to increase the retail prices of some models. This led to declines in shipment volumes, especially in the entry tier segment, which limited the growth potential,” Research Director Tarun Pathak said, while commenting on the overall market dynamics.

“The top 5 brands could have performed better if not for the component shortages, but they still managed to navigate the crisis through their efficient supply chain management. Samsung shipped 69 million units in Q3 2021, up 20 per cent QoQ driven by the resumption of regular operations at its Vietnam factories and the successful launch of its new foldable series,” Aman Chaudhary Research Analyst pointed out.

Samsung topped the list of vendors shipments of 69 million units, and the Fold series helped boost the company’s shipments further.

Apple bagged the second spot by shipping 48 million units, which was a 15 per cent yearly growth. The growth is attributed to the launch of the latest iPhone 13 series and the good performance of the iPhone SE 2020.

Xiaomi bagged third place by shipping 44.4 million units, though this was a 5 per cent yearly drop and a 15 per cent quarterly decline. The decline is attributed to the ongoing component shortages.

OPPO is said to have grown 23 per cent with 38.1 million units. As per the report, the company saw an increase in the $400-$599 and $600-$799 price brackets, mainly owing to strong shipments of the Reno 6 series, Find X3, and OnePlus 9 series.

While vivo is said to have risen by 9 per cent on a yearly basis, Huawei’s shipments further declined 84 per cent to reach just 5.8 million units due to a lack of core components. Honor’s shipments on the other hand grew 73 per cent on a quarterly basis.

Realme is said to have achieved its highest-ever shipment performance with 16 million units in the quarter, which is attributed to the consistent performance of its 8 series and newly-launched Narzo series.