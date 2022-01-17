Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra along with S22: Here’s what we know

A WinFuture report suggests that Samsung is gearing up to launch its new tablet flagships – the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The lineup includes the company’s first-ever ‘Ultra’ model, alongside the base and Plus variants. The company is expected to unveil the devices during the upcoming Unpacked event on February 28, 2022, with the new Galaxy S22 family of smartphones.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a large 14.6-inch AMOLED display that offers a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It will feature a notch at the front to hold two 12MP cameras and comes with the option of up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S8+ measures 12.7 inches and the base version is at 11 inches. Both tablets’ specifications are stricken by half, taking the memory down to 8GB and storage to 256GB. They will also feature a notch-less design and a single 12MP camera in the front. (Ultra variant has 2 selfie cameras)

All S8 devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 chip and the Adreno 730 GPU. The rear is equipped with a dual-camera setup – a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide. Additionally, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner, support for the S-Pen, and integrated speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Meanwhile, Apple is also rumoured to be working on larger tablets. A Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, mid last year, suggested that Apple is working on solutions that would “blur the lines between tablet and laptop.” The new iPads could measure anywhere between 14 to 16 inches and are expected to feature a glass back and brings in wireless charging for the first time.