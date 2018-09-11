Samsung to unveil ‘some details’ of its foldable smartphone in November: Report

Samsung will only tease its Galaxy X in November, with the launch expected to happen next year. Samsung will only tease its Galaxy X in November, with the launch expected to happen next year.

Samsung has dismissed rumours that will announce its foldable phone, likely to be called the Galaxy X, at the company’s annual developer conference in November. According to a report from Korea Herald, the South Korean major might give some details of the foldable smartphone in November, though the official launch is expected to happen next year.

“We will have more to say about the phone under development by that time, probably some details about specifications,” a Samsung official told the publication. The company, however, did admit that the device is approaching completion of the development.

Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh last week said that it was the “time to deliver” a foldable phone. In an interview with CNBC, Koh also hinted that the device could be announced at Samsung Developer Conference in November in San Francisco. The show kicks off on November 7 at Moscone West in San Francisco.

The Galaxy X has been the subject to leaks and speculation for a while now. And although we know little about the phone itself, Koh did say that the device would employ a flexible screen instead of a display hinge. A recent ET News report claims Samsung’s foldable phone will feature a 7.3-inch flexible OLED display on the inside with a 1.5 curvature. The report further said that the Galaxy X will have two displays; a 7.3-inch OLED display when fully extended and a 4.6-inch OLED display when the phone is folded up.

Code-named “Winner”, the Galaxy X is expected to have a working prototype ready by November. The official launch is said to happen either at CES 2019 or MWC 2019.

