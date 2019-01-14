Samsung to take on Xiaomi with Galaxy M series in India, launch set for January 28

Samsung has confirmed its Galaxy M series will make its official debut on January 28. In a press statement, the South Korean company made it clear that India is the first country where Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy M series smartphones. Samsung says the Galaxy M series lineup of smartphones is intended to target the youth and is designed in India.

The tech company did not confirm the names of the smartphones it plans to launch in the country on January 28, but they are likely to be called the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. However, Samsung in its press release noted that the Galaxy M series smartphones will come with “powerful display, powerful camera, powerful battery and a powerful processor helping the smartphones deliver power-packed performance.”

A lot has been said and written about Samsung’s soon-to-launch Galaxy M series. It’s being speculated that the two smartphones will be pitched as mid-range smartphones. So expect their specifications and features comparable to phones from the likes of Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, etc. The Galaxy M series smartphones will be available on Amazon.in, as well as on Samsung’s own online store.

The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be Samsung’s first smartphones to come with the Infinity V notch display. Out of the two, the Galaxy M20 will likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery, first on any Samsung smartphone. The Galaxy M10 is said to cost around Rs 10,000, while the Galaxy M20 may end up costing Rs 15,000. The word on the street is that Samsung might launch the Galaxy M30 as well on January 28.

The move to launch the Galaxy M series in India first could be related to the company’s falling market share in the country. In the third quarter of 2018, Samsung held a market share of 23 per cent and had to settle for a number two spot. In comparison, Xiaomi had a 27 per cent market share and recorded its highest ever shipments in India in a single quarter.