Samsung to source in-display fingerprint for Galaxy S10 from two players: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is expected to launch in February 2019 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, and the company will likely introduce three variants of the phone. The Galaxy S10 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, as has been reported in the past. A new report says Samsung will rely on two suppliers for this piece of hardware.

According to DigiTimes, Taiwan-based General Interface Solution (GIS) and China’s O-film Tech will both get orders for the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors from Samsung Electronics. The report is quoting industry sources for this, and says that since the phone is expected at MWC, “the flagship models are expected to begin to fulfill related orders in January.”

Samsung Galaxy S10 will have a 5.8-inch and a 6.4-inch variant with OLED displays, and could see a design revamp. The third variant will be more affordable compared to the other two, and will not have the dual-curved display as is common on Samsung’s flagships. The high-end variant or the Galaxy S10 Plus will likely come with the 5G support.

Samsung’s head of mobile DJ Koh has indicated that the Galaxy S10 series will mark a design change as well. It was reported by Bloomberg that Samsung will introduce triple cameras with the Galaxy S10 as well, while the front camera will be visible tucked under the screen.

Leaks have also claimed Samsung will introduce the ‘Infinity O’ display on the Galaxy S10. This would be a completely edge-to-edge display with a hole for the front camera. Samsung’s Galaxy A8s series is supposed to the first device with such a display. This would help Samsung in avoiding a notch and introducing a nearly edge-to-edge display.

The new Galaxy S10 series will also come with the One UI, that Samsung recently showcased at its developer conference. One UI will be based on Android Pie.

Another report in the Wall Street Journal has claimed that Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship is code-named “Beyond X” and will feature a massive 6.7-inch display, making it bigger than the Galaxy Note 9. It also said the phone will have a total of six cameras, with four on the back and two on the front. The phone is expected to come in two processor variants: Exynos 9820 from Samsung and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.