Samsung to showcase ‘Sound on Display’ OLED panels at CES 2019: Report

Samsung will apparently showcase its Sound on Display OLED panel at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, reports Korea’s ET News. It’s being reported that the South Korean giant may officially announce a new sound emitting display technology next week at the world’s biggest tech show. This technology was first demonstrated at SID display week in May last year.

The report further claims that a number of Korean and Chinese companies are said to showcase similar display technology at the tech show. In case you’re not aware, this technology would enable smartphone screens to emit sound, eliminating the need for an earpiece speaker altogether. The screen itself vibrates to transmit sound, thanks to the bone conduction technology. This technology is already being used in headphones.

But Samsung wouldn’t be the first one to use this sound emitting display technology in smartphones. Last year, LG reportedly showcased the screen sound technology on a device featuring a 6.22-inch display, converting the entire screen into speakers. We’ve seen Xiaomi Mi Mix, Vivo NEX, Sharp Aquos Crystal taking advantage of the same sound screen technology.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphone is the Galaxy S10. The high-end smartphone might include its “Sound on Display” (SoD) technology. The phone is also said to feature a camera punch-hole in its display, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, quadruple cameras on the back, wireless charging, One UI (based on Android 9.0 Pie), and either Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor. The Galaxy S10 is expected to make its global debut sometime in the second week of February.