Samsung to roll out Android Pie update for Galaxy M series starting June 3

Samsung will be rolling out Android 9 Pie update for all the smartphones under the company’s Galaxy M series, which include Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30, starting from June 3, 2019. The company claims that the software update will improve the performance of these smartphones.

Android 9 Pie was made official last year by Google with several new features such as digital wellbeing, adaptive battery, new system navigation gestures and more. Following the release, the adoption of Android Pie was slow as smartphone makers rolled out the update in phases globally. Even though most of the smartphones nowadays come with the operating system out of the box, there are many which are receiving it through over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Now, looking at the Samsung’s Galaxy M series smartphones, there is the Samsung Galaxy M10 which comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage. The M10 also comes with microSD card support (up to 512GB).

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy M10 has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP secondary snapper. The front camera is 5MP. The device comes with a 3,400mAh battery and runs Samsung Experience UI. It is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant and comes in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colour options.

Coming to Samsung Galaxy M20, the smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-V screen and is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor which is paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. Just like the Galaxy M10, the M20 also comes with microSD support.

The Galaxy M20 has dual back cameras which consist of a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. There is an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB +32GB variant is available for Rs 9,990. The Galaxy M20 is available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colour options.

Apart from the Galaxy M10, and M20, Samsung also has the Galaxy M30 in the M-series lineup. This smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports for fast charging. It has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED FHD+ infinity-U display and comes powered by the company’s Exynos 7904 octa-core processor which is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M30 has a triple rear camera setup having 13MP primary sensor f/1.9 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is priced at Rs 17,990 for the 6 GB RAM+128GB storage variant, while the 4 GB RAM+64GB storage variant costs Rs 14,990. The Galaxy M30 comes in dual tone Gradation Black and Gradation Blue colours.

All the Galaxy M smartphones are available on open sales at Amazon India and Samsung’s online store.