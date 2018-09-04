Samsung to launch world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras in 2018: Report

Samsung may launch a phone with four cameras on the back this year. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation) Samsung may launch a phone with four cameras on the back this year. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation)

Samsung is apparently planning to launch a new phone with four cameras on the back. In a tweet, Ice Universe, a reliable source of information on Samsung leaks, said the upcoming phone could launch towards the end of 2018. “Samsung Camera Camera Camera Camera”, Ice Universe wrote in the tweet.

The quad camera phone is not the Galaxy S10 or the company’s long rumoured foldable phone, claims leakster. At the moment, there’s no information whether the quad camera phone will be a part of Samsung’s existing series, or debut under a brand new series.

The interesting part of the upcoming handset is that it will launch with four cameras on the back. Until now, we have seen smartphones with triple camera sensors on the back. Huawei P20 was the first smartphone to launch a triple-camera setup. Lately, Oppo R17 Pro became the second smartphone to come with three cameras on the back.

Samsung is yet to confirm whether it has plans to launch a phone with four cameras on the back. It goes without saying that everything should be taken with a pinch of salt, especially because there’s a lot of unconfirmed information circulating at the moment.

Camera Camera Camera Camera — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2018

Though there’s a possibility that Samsung could launch a premium mid-end smartphone with four cameras on the back. DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, tells CNBC that the company will focus on differentiating mid-end phones ahead of high-end devices.

“In the past, I brought the new technology and differentiation to the flagship model and then moved to the mid-end. But I have changed my strategy from this year to bring technology and differentiation points starting from the mid-end,” Koh told CNBC.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new phone under the Galaxy A-series in the coming months. That handset is expected to compete with OnePlus 6 and Nova 3.

